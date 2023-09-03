Texas AAPI advocates to host rally to announce legislative priorities

The rally comes partly in response to SB 147, which would ban migrants who are citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia or China from buying property in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Critics of the controversial Senate Bill 147 and AAPI advocates will rally at the Texas State Capitol on Thursday.

During the rally, the Texas AAPI Advocacy Collective also plans to roll out its priorities for this legislative session.

The rally comes partly in response to SB 147, which would ban migrants who are citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia or China from buying property in Texas. The bill has gained support among Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, who tweeted he would sign the bill into law.

"This advocacy comes at a critical time when some politicians are proposing xenophobic legislation SB 147, SB 711 and SB 552 to divide communities of color and distract us from uniting for the shared resources we need to thrive," the Texas AAPI Advocacy Collective said in a press release.

Last week, Texans of Asian descent testified at the Capitol, calling on senators to protect their rights.

"It's a painful generalization that not only undermines our contributions to society but also ignores the fact that we are individuals," one person said.

The Texas AAPI Advocacy Collective said that its priorities for this session include language access, public education and "other measures to affirm that all Texans, no matter where they were born, can pursue their dreams and build a good life in Texas."

Thursday's rally will be held on the Capitol's southwest lawn at 1 p.m.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube