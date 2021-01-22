Ted Cruz says Biden prioritizing 'citizens of Paris' with climate accord

The tweet was met with criticism, with some pointing out the Paris agreement is a multinational effort.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday in slamming President Joe Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

In a tweet from Wednesday, Cruz wrote, "President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans."

By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021

However, the tweet was met with criticism, with some pointing out the Paris agreement is a multinational effort. The agreement bears the name of the city where world leaders met in 2015 to negotiate the pact to combat global warming. It includes almost 200 nations and was signed by President Barack Obama.

The U.S. formally dropped out of the agreement in November, with President Trump and other Republicans saying it unfairly limited American job and economic growth. The move was part of a wider strategy by the Trump administration to loosen restrictions on domestic oil, gas and coal producers.

Scientists and world leaders have signed on to the agreement’s plans for reducing greenhouse gases and preventing a dangerous rise in global temperatures that will lead to high sea levels, severe droughts and more powerful storms. After China, the U.S. is the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter.

The agreement aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide below 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

President Biden rejoining is the start of a major policy change from the previous administration on the U.S. international stage.