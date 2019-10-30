Tammy Young, a Round Rock City Council member, has announced that she will challenge U.S. Rep. John Carter in the primary, according to her website.

Carter’s 31st congressional district includes most of Williamson and Bell counties. He defeated Democrat MJ Hegar last year.

Young was elected to the Round Rock City Council in 2017. Before that, she said she was a “teenage mother and a survivor of domestic violence.” She said she later became a champion for special education, inspired by her own children’s ADHD.

RELATED: 10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

“I’m running for Congress because I’m disgusted by the partisan gridlock in Washington,” she said. “People across Texas and the United States are working hard and many are still struggling to get by and, in the meantime, our representatives are slinging insults, sewing discontent, and sitting on their hands.”

Young is facing eight other Democrats in the March primary, according to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. They are Christine Eady Mann, Omar Kadir, Eric Hanke, Murray Holcomb, Donna Imam and Dan Janjigian.

WATCH: Breaking down the state propositions on the 2019 ballot

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Friday' star John Witherspoon dead at 77

Friends recognize Austin homeless man as former classmate and old friend, give him place to live

Former Westwood star Sophie Taylor gets unexpected roster spot with UT