Gov. Greg Abbott announces 'street takeover' task force after event in Austin

It will be made up of DPS' Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editors Note: The video is from when Austin Police Department Chief Joseph Chacon held a press conference regarding the "street takeovers" in the City.

In light of the rise in dangerous "street takeovers" across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide street takeover task force.

"Despite the foolish attempts by some local officials to defund and demoralize our brave law enforcement officers, Texas is and remains a law-and-order state," said Abbott. "We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas. This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers. Working together, we can ensure Texans in communities large and small remain safe."

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was called in to help with the "street takeovers" after they became increasingly violent and more frequent across the State.

“These street takeovers put the lives of Texans and Texas law enforcement officers at risk,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We are seeing fireworks fired at officers in crowds, lasers pointed at aircraft, drivers driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with no lights on in the dark of night—all of it is reckless, and it needs to be stopped.”

The goal of the taskforce is to "focus on state-level investigations that target the organized crime aspect of the street takeovers." The organized crime aspect includes making arrests of those involved in the takeovers and taking possession of vehicles and weapons.

Residents are advised to report any suspicious activity surrounding possible "street takeovers" - which can be submitted through iWatchTexas. Residents have the option to submit them through the website, the app or by calling 844-643-2251.

DPS wants to remind the public that iWatchTexas is for non-emergencies only, and you should call 911 for all emergencies.