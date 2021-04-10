Texas Senate approves State Senate and State Board of Education maps

The new Texas Senate map would likely shift Senate District 10 in Tarrant County from a Democratic-leaning district to a safe Republican district.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Senate approved its own political boundaries (SB 4) as well as the State Board of Education maps (SB7).

The SB 4 map would maintain support for most incumbents in the Texas Senate, but would likely shift Senate District 10 in Tarrant County from a Democratic-leaning district to a safe Republican district.

The map was approved with a 20 to 11 vote. Much of the discussion in the Senate before the vote on Monday night focused on SD 10, currently held by State Sen. Beverly Powell (D-Burleson). Republicans mostly rejected amendments to keep more Democratic votes in SD 10.

Powell questioned the chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee, Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston), over the map and how her district was drawn.

Huffman said she believes the map is legally compliant and does not violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race.

SB 4 will now head to the Texas House. If approved there, it will head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.