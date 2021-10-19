Here's what happened this third special session

Lawmakers passed bills related to several items on Gov. Greg Abbott's agenda for the session but not all.

AUSTIN, Texas — The third special session of the Texas Legislature came to an end early Tuesday morning.

Redistricting was a major focus of the third special session, with lawmakers passing the new U.S. congressional map Monday night in an 84 to 59 vote. Due to Texas's population growth, two new seats were added.

New Texas House and Senate maps were also passed in this special session. Democrats say these new maps favor white Republican incumbents due to the way the lines are drawn. They say the maps split up areas where Black and Hispanic voters live, making their votes less powerful.

Aside from new maps, a bill that limits the participation of transgender student-athletes in public school sports was also passed during this session. The bill requires transgender student-athletes to play on sports teams based on the sex assigned at or near their birth. It does include an exception for girls who want to play a sport that doesn't have a girls' team, like football.

But bills related to several agenda items did not pass, including a ban of vaccine mandates by any Texas entity, changing some voting offenses from misdemeanors to felonies and a proposed amendment to the Texas Constitution that would have let judges deny bail to people facing charges for violent or sexual offenses.

At this time, it is unclear if Gov. Greg Abbott will call a fourth special session to address those items or others. If he does not, the next legislative session is set for 2023.