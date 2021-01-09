$1.8 billion border security bill passes in Texas Senate

House Bill 9 is now headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. It passed in the House on Monday, Aug. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate passed a bill allocating $1.8 billion to border security Wednesday. House Bill 9 is now headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The Texas House of Representatives passed HB9 on Monday 85-36 with one member not voting. The bill appropriates money for border security and gives “direction regarding those appropriations.”

Of the $1.8 billion, some will go to the Military Department to provide additional personnel at the border. The Department of Public Safety will also receive a large portion of funds, with over $130,000 dedicated to Operation Lone Star.

This is in addition to $1.1 billion lawmakers approved for border security during the Texas Legislature’s regular session.

HB9 is one of many bills headed to Abbott’s desk out of the Texas Legislature’s second special session. Senate Bill 1, the controversial election reform bill, passed in the House on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 6, a bail reform bill also known as the Damon Allen Act, passed through both the House and Senate with amendments on Tuesday as well.