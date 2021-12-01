Texas House formally elects Speaker Dade Phelan

Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) fills a seat previously held by Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

AUSTIN, Texas — In one of the first moves of the 87th Texas Legislative Session on Tuesday, Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) was formally elected Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

Phelan received 143 yea votes and two nays, while four were absent.

The confirmation comes as no surprise, as Phelan announced in November he had the votes necessary to become the next speaker.

With a vote of 143-Yea 2-Nay and 4-Absent, Rep @DadePhelan is elected Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives #txlege pic.twitter.com/R8bciTmlXX — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) January 12, 2021

Phelan took the Speaker's Oath of Office surrounded by his wife and four sons. Addressing his fellow House members, he discussed issues they must tackle together, starting with the pandemic. He said the House must remain dedicated to Texas school children and their educators. He also called for the reduction of regulations on Texas businesses to revitalize the economy.