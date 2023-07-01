'As discriminatory as it gets' | Day 2 in court for lawsuit against bill blocking transgender youth medical care

Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in July to stop Senate Bill 14 from going into effect on Sept. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Opponents to Senate Bill 14, the bill that would block some youth from treatment for gender transitioning and gender dysphoria, are trying to stop the bill before it goes into effect.

"We witnessed an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ bills, over 140 were filed here in Texas," said Ricardo Martinez, CEO Equality Texas. “Among the seven that were signed into law, SB 14 promises to cause the most harm."

Five Texas families with transgender children, three medical providers and two equality organizations, PFLAG and GLMA, filed a lawsuit against the state in July, saying the bill blocks transgender youth in Texas from getting necessary and life-saving medical care.

“It is targeted and cruel, and the clearest type of discrimination that a law can have,” said Brian Klosterboer, an ACLU Attorney.

The plaintiffs are asking for a temporary injunction of the bill, which would stop it from going into effect on Sept. 1.

Author of SB 14, Sen. Donna Campbell, put a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to the lawsuit last month. She wrote in part, “The lawsuit filed seeking to prohibit the enforcement of Senate Bill 14 is not unanticipated, but we are confident the law is on our side, and that any attempts to overturn this legislation will ultimately be unsuccessful."

Representative Oliverson and I issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit seeking to prohibit the enforcement of Senate Bill 14: pic.twitter.com/6LL4VuG0Tp — Donna Campbell (@DonnaCampbellTX) July 21, 2023

She also wrote, "We believe it is the sworn duty of the Texas Legislature to protect the safety of the children of our state – including from well-meaning but misguided physicians."

One the second day of the hearing, the court heard from the plaintiff’s final witness, Nathan Noe, a pseudonym for a transgender teen, who talked about his struggles with gender dysphoria. All of the transgender youth and their families testifying in the hearing used pseudonyms for safety.

The state started with their expert witness, Dr. Michael Laidlaw, an endocrinologist who talked about the lifelong physical health risks that gender transitioning treatments like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones can have on young children.

The court also heard from several other of the state’s expert witnesses, including doctors, a research expert and a therapist.

Judge Maria Cantú decided to forego closing arguments, so the final decision will come after the judge reviews supplementary briefs. But opponents to SB 14 said even if they don't get the outcome they want, they won't stop fighting.

"If the Texas attorney general continues to waste taxpayer dollars trying to defend this indefensible law, we are prepared to show every step of the way that this law is discriminatory and violates many of the rights that we all hold most dear," Klosterboer said.

Melia Masumoto on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram