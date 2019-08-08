AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Manor ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call for a $280 million bond proposal that outlines a plan to support projected student growth, academics, technology upgrades and more.

The proposal includes budgets for several projects including more than $17 million for technology and security, more than $186 million for handling projected growth, $22 million for transportation and just under $54 million for assessment-based spending, such as repairs and mechanical upgrades.

The bond is designed to accommodate the growth plan of the district for the next five years and is not projected to increase the current tax rate.

According to Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery, the goals of the outline were to handle aging facilities while still preparing for more growth in the district.

"Manor ISD is a fast-growing district, projected to add 2,780 students in four years," Avery said.

Spending estimates for a new elementary school, middle school and performing arts center are included in the bond package, as well as spending estimates for expansions to ShadowGlen and Presidential Meadows elementary schools.

