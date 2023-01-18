Bastrop ISD calls $321M bond proposal for May ballot

The ballot will have a single proposition to address district growth. The bond proposal will have no tax rate increase, the district said.

BASTROP, Texas — Voters in Bastrop will have their say on a $321.5 million bond for Bastrop ISD in May.

On Tuesday, the Bastrop ISD board of directors unanimously voted to call the bond election for May 6. The bond proposal will have no tax rate increase.

The ballot will have a single proposition to address district growth, Bastrop ISD said. The district’s current enrollment is around 12,600 students. Over the next five years, Bastrop ISD is projected to grow by 3,700 students.

The bond would help pay for two new elementary schools for pre-K through fifth grade, completion of the intermediate to middle school conversion for grades six through eight, safety and security enhancements including a new police and operations center and additional classrooms for Colorado River Collegiate Academy and Genesis High School. The bond proposal also calls for new two-story academic wings for Bastrop High School, Cedar Creek High School and Mina Elementary.

The district said general renovations and improvements are also planned at all other schools to address aging buildings and infrastructure.

The Citizens Advisory Task Force, represented by the Bastrop Chamber of Commerce, presented the recommendation for the bond proposal to trustees.

“We are grateful to the task force for their continued commitment to our students and staff and to our board for seeing our vision for this great district,” said Superintendent Barry Edwards. “This bond proposal addresses the growth we are all experiencing in our community and represents positive forward momentum. The future is bright in Bastrop ISD, and we look forward to sharing the details of the proposal with our community and educating voters throughout the coming months.”

The task force was formed in 2019 to examine the school district’s increasing enrollment, district-wide facility needs, educational adequacy and the future of the district. From that, it recommended a May 2021 bond election with two propositions totaling more than $183 million, both of which were approved by voters.

The board also voted to call a school board election on May 6 for places 3 and 4. The filing period for the school board election started on Wednesday and is open through Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. Candidates who have filed for a place on the ballot include current board president Billy Moore for place 3 and newcomer Priscilla Ruiz for place 4. Molly McClure, who has held place 4 since 2014, is retiring when her term expires in May. Information regarding school board elections can be found at bisdtx.org/elections.

Early voting for the May election will take place at all countywide poll locations from April 24 to 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended voting hours on May 1 and 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is on Saturday, May 6.