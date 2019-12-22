Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the West Palm Beach crowd at the Turning Point USA summit on Sunday that she was "very seriously looking at" running for Arkansas governor, CNN reports.

Turning Point USA is a conservative non-profit with affiliated organizations such as Turning Point News, Turning Point Endowment and Students for Trump.

Rumors of Sanders' gubernatorial run have been months in the making after headlining several Republican dinners around Arkansas after leaving the White House in June.

President Trump even tweeted in favor of his former press secretary running for Arkansas Governor, saying, "I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"

Sanders told The Associated Press in an interview in November, "I think there are two types of people that run for office: people that are called and people that just want to be somebody, that want a title. I feel like in some ways, I've already hit a pretty good political title."

Sunday was the final day for TPUSA's Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, where the former White House Press Secretary, Donald Trump Jr., and other conservative leaders made an appearance to further TPUSA's mission to "identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote freedom."

