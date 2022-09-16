Sarah Huckabee Sanders now cancer-free after thyroid surgery

Arkansas governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday that she is recovering after undergoing a successful surgery to treat thyroid cancer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is from May 2022.)

Sanders shared that she underwent a "successful surgery" and is now cancer-free after doctors removed her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes.

“During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer," Sanders said in a statement. "Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God, I am now cancer-free. I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support."

Following Sander's operation, doctors announced that they expect her to be back on her feet within the next 24 hours.

Doctors described the original diagnosis as "Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma," which is the most common form of thyroid cancer.