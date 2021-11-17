Community activist Rupal Chaudhari running for Travis County judge

Chaudhari is a founding member of Stop Candlewood, which opposes the City of Austin's plans to purchase a hotel to house people experiencing homelessness.

Community activist Rupal Chaudhari has announced her candidacy for Travis County judge, hoping to unseat Andy Brown. Chaudhari filed her paperwork at this week's meeting of the Travis County Republican Party executive committee.

"Travis County can do much better. And if we want to keep the Austin area from descending into the madness we see in Portland and Seattle, then we must do better," Chaudhari said in a campaign press release. "We face a tough climb ahead, but with your help I know we can not only win this race but create a Travis County government that is more responsive and more transparent."

Chaudhari said she was "not interested in politics until politics took an interest in her." She is a founding member of Stop Candlewood – a coalition of families, businesses and community members – which opposes the City of Austin's plans to purchase a hotel to house people experiencing homelessness. The Candlewood Suites hotel is within the Austin city limits but also lies in Williamson County.

According to the release, Chaudhari has degrees from the Company Secretaries of India and a Master's degree from St. Mary's Law School. She is a licensed immigration attorney and currently "manages the finances for her family's business holdings including hotels and an electronics component distribution business."

She has been a U.S. resident since 2007.