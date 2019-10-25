AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan released a statement on Oct. 24 regarding recent medical complications that have prevented him from attending city council meetings this month.

Here is the statement, read by Mayor Pro Tem Writ Baese on Morgan's behalf:

“While traveling earlier this month, I began to experience pain in my back to the point I had difficulty walking and needed assistance boarding my flight home. After seeing my doctor upon returning to Round Rock, we discovered a mass in my spine. I underwent surgery on Friday, Oct. 11, where doctors removed the mass. I am doing well, but remain in recovery at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center while awaiting results on the pathology of the mass.

The business of the City of Round Rock continues unabated, with Mayor Pro Tem Writ Baese taking care of any necessary duties during my absence. We have an outstanding City Council that will continue to make sound decisions for Round Rock, and I know our staff will continue to deliver outstanding service to our residents, businesses and visitors.

I very much appreciate the thoughts and prayers of the community, and I ask for privacy for my family at this time. People who know me know that I remain optimistic and my faith is unwavering in the face of this difficulty.

I want to thank my doctors, nurses and the whole St. David’s healthcare team for the high level of care that has been provided to me during this time. I will share more information about my prognosis as it becomes available. Until then, I will be focused on my recovery and will not be making any further public statements.”

