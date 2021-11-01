Report: Republican AGs group sent robocalls urging protesters to the Capitol; officials insist they did not know

Reports say several GOP attorneys general have claimed they knew nothing about the alleged robocalls.

According to watchdog group Documented, an arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association sent out robocalls urging supporters to come to D.C. to “fight” Congress over President Trump’s claims of election fraud.

“I’m calling for the Rule of Law Defense Fund with an important message,” said the message reported by Documented. "The march to save America is tomorrow in Washington, D.C., at the Ellipse in President’s Park between E St. and Constitution Avenue on the south side of the White House, with doors opening at 7:00 a.m."

You can listen to the call referenced by Documented here:

“At 1 p.m. we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal,” the message reported by Documented continued. “We’re hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections. For more information, visit MarchtoSaveAmerica.com. This call is paid for and authorized by the Rule of Law Defense Fund, 202-796-5838.”

According to the Montgomery Adviser, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Friday he was not told that a "dark money" organization he heads – 501(c)(4) nonprofit Rule of Law Defense Fund – would be involved in the Wednesday march that led to deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“I was unaware of unauthorized decisions made by RLDF staff with regard to this week’s rally,” he said in a statement to the Montgomery Adviser. “Despite currently transitioning into my role as the newly-elected chairman of RLDF, it is unacceptable that I was neither consulted about nor informed of those decisions. I have directed an internal review of this matter.”

After the report from Documented came out, Adam Piper, the executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association, denied the group had been involved in planning the march to the Capitol.

“The Republican Attorneys General Association and Rule of Law Defense Fund had no involvement in the planning, sponsoring, or the organization of yesterday’s rally," Piper said in a statement to the Alabama Political Reporter. "No Republican AG authorized the staff’s decision to amplify a colleague speaking at the rally. Organizationally and individually, we strongly condemn and disavow the events which occurred. Yesterday was a dark day in American history and those involved in the violence and destruction of property must be prosecuted and held accountable.”

Despite claims from the attorneys general that the nonprofit played no role in organizing the rally, Documented reported that the website promoting the “March to Save America,” rally, which was down as of early Monday morning, showed the Rule of Law Defense Fund among the organizations listed as participants.

A tweet from the Documented report shows The Democratic Attorneys General Association noted supposed screenshots of RAGA and RLDF originally appeared on the March to Save America website under “Coalition Partners.”

How can you say RAGA/RLDF had no involvement in the rally turned deadly attack on the Capitol, when you were listed as a sponsor & paid for a robocall telling "patriots" to march to Capitol to "continue the fight"? pic.twitter.com/WWrEGdFbCL — Democratic AGs (@DemocraticAGs) January 8, 2021

The group also reportedly noted that Texas AG Ken Paxton – a noted member of RAGA – spoke at the rally.

“Its former chair spoke at the rally that incited the mob,” the group’s statement said, referring to Paxton. “And former GOP A.G. Josh Hawley led the effort in Congress to undermine the election.”

RAGA and Republican attorneys general issued statements to Documented denouncing the violence:

“The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) and the Republican attorneys general (AGs) stand together to condemn the violence, destruction, and rampant lawlessness occurring at the U.S. Capitol today. These actions are an affront to the rule of law, our Constitution, and our American political discourse.”

On Monday, a group of activist leaders gathered outside of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office to call for his removal.