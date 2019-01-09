MIDLAND, Texas — Rep. Matt Schaefer took to Facebook to release a statement following shootings in the Permian Basin that killed seven people and injured at least 20 more.

Rep. Schaefer posted the following to his social media page, which was met with mixed reactions:

“Do something!” is the statement we keep hearing. As an elected official with a vote in Austin, let me tell you what I am NOT going to do. I am NOT going to use the evil acts of a handful of people to diminish the God-given rights of my fellow Texans. Period. None of these so-called gun-control solutions will work to stop a person with evil intent. I say NO to “red flag” pre-crime laws. NO to universal background checks. NO to bans on AR-15s, or high capacity magazines. NO to mandatory gun buybacks. What can we do? YES to praying for victims. YES to praying for protection. YES to praying that God would transform the hearts of people with evil intent. YES to fathers not leaving their wives and children. YES to discipline in the homes. YES to supporting our public schools. YES to giving every law-abiding single mom the right to carry a handgun to protect her and her kids without permission from the state, and the same for all other law-abiding Texans of age. YES to your God-given, constitutionally protected rights. YES to God, and NO to more government intrusions.

A seventh victim died Sunday morning in what police have called a random act of violence that started with a traffic stop in Midland Saturday.

A statement from City of Odessa Director of Communications Devin Sanchez said, "There are 8 confirmed deaths now (three in Midland and five in Odessa). This includes the shooter and the victim who was pronounced deceased this morning at Midland Memorial."

The identities of the victims have not been officially released by authorities as of Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump released a brief statement, via Twitter, on the shootings Sunday morning, just before 10:10 a.m.: