MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is making national headlines again, but this time it involves one of her political consultants, and a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging improper campaign spending.

Tim Mynett, a consultant who has worked with Omar, reportedly confessed his "devastating and shocking declaration of love" for Omar this past April, according to NBC News.

His wife Beth Mynett, 55, said in the divorce filing that she was "devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration," but she told her husband that she "loved him and was willing to fight for the marriage." However, she said he told her that "was not an option for him," according to court documents.

The couple has been together since 2006, married in 2012 and have a 13-year-old son together, according to the divorce filing. The New York Post first reported the story.

A complaint filed with the FEC says Omar's campaign committee, Ilhan for Congress, reported payments totaling nearly $223,000 to Tim Mynett's consulting firm between August of 2018 and June of 2019. The documents state that another $7,000 was dispersed to Tim Mynette himself. In court documents Mynette's wife alleges that his travel expenses were less about business and more about the affair he was reportedly having with Omar. "Defendant's more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than his actual work commitments," the documents read.

The complaint, filed by the National Legal and Policy Center, maintains that Omar violated the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 by failing to itemize certain expenses, and by claiming campaign related travel expenses were actually personal.

At this point there is no word on whether the FEC will respond to the complaint and launch an investigation into the allegations.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse did speak with an FEC spokesperson, who clarified the following.

When a complaint is filed to FEC, it doesn’t guarantee an investigation. The FEC needs 4 commissioners (of 6) to vote for an investigation to commence. On Friday the commission will be down to 3 commissioners. That means President Trump will need to nominate new commissioners and the Senate will need to approve them before anything moves forward at all. This process will take weeks, at a minimum.

The status of the complaint, beyond it being filed, is not public data until the case is closed. That means no one will officially know whether the FEC is investigating until they close the complaint either with a finding of wrongdoing, or no wrongdoing. The FEC then has 30 days to make a public notification..

If the commission votes not to conduct an investigation, a public notification is also made within 30 days.

The FEC has civil jurisdiction, meaning they can levy fines if they find wrong-doing but they can’t criminally charge anyone.

These investigations often take months.

This latest firestorm comes as the first-term Congresswoman is in Minnesota for a series of discussions.

Tuesday night at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis Omar held a discussion about immigration. After the discussion, she was asked by journalists, including KARE 11, about the alleged affair. She got up and walked quickly out of the room.

When asked for comment, Omar's office referred NBC News to the E Street Group, which said in part, "E Street Group does not comment on the personal life of either our staff or clients."

Omar has more events planned on Wednesday and Thursday in the Twin Cities.

