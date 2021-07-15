Rep. Doggett pushes for awareness on first day of child tax credit payments

About 90% of American families are eligible for the credit.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, local congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) held a press conference in hopes of raising awareness about the newly launched Child Tax Credit Monthly Payments.

July 15 marks the first day of the rollout, with a majority of American families eligible for payments of up to $300 per month per child.

"Child Tax Credit Monthly Payments are a cornerstone of the American Rescue Plan, which Rep. Doggett helped pass into law," his office wrote in a press release. "Experts say that fully implementing the credit could cut child poverty in half. While 90% of American families are eligible for the credit, many are not aware of application requirements."

Families who do not normally file a tax return – or did not register to receive stimulus checks – can get free help from Foundation Communities to file their application for the child tax credit advance payments.

Rep. Doggett was joined by Foundation Communities, eligible parents and children, and other community leaders at the Thursday morning conference, which can be watched below.

TODAY marks the 1st day of #ChildTaxCredit payments, up to $300 per month per child! Live now with Austin parent Cristina Guajardo, Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes, and Foundation Communities with all the details: Posted by Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Thursday, July 15, 2021

President Joe Biden and Vice President also hosted a press conference on Thursday to discuss the credits.

"This would be the largest ever one-year decrease in child poverty in the history of the United States of America," Biden said. “Millions of children and their families, starting today, their lives are about to change for the better. And our country would be better off for it as well.”