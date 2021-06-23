Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian running for reelection

Christian announced his bid for reelection with the support of two other commissioners, Chairman Christi Craddick and Commissioner Jim Wright.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian (R) formally announced the launch of his campaign for reelection.

"Over the course of my first term, I have seen Texas lead America closer to energy independence than we have been in over fifty years," said Christian. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 and the election of President Biden have shown us the fragility of that independence and the importance of having principled conservative leaders overseeing our energy policy. It is with this in mind, that I have decided to run for a second term."

Christian announced his bid for reelection with the support of two other commissioners, Chairman Christi Craddick and Commissioner Jim Wright.

"Wayne has proven himself to be a principled conservative leader over the years, and this agency needs his continued service to Texas in order to maintain our energy dominance and security," said Chairman Craddick. "I have enjoyed working with Wayne on a variety of issues and I am pleased to endorse my friend and colleague so that we can continue to work together in the future."

"Wayne has been a tireless advocate for energy independence, grid reliability, and keeping energy costs low for consumers," said Commissioner Wright. "I am proud to endorse him for reelection."

Since taking office in 2016, Christian was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission as the official representative of Texas.

Before Christian's time as railroad commissioner, he served seven sessions as a conservative member of the Texas House of Representatives.