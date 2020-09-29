Travis County commissioners to consider stance on City of Austin's Proposition A

If approved, Proposition A would result in a property tax rate increase.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court is expected to consider its stance on the City of Austin's Proposition A at its meeting on Tuesday.

According to the meeting's agenda, the commissioners will, "Consider and take appropriate action regarding the Travis County Commissioners Court’s stance on City of Austin’s Proposition A on the November 3, 2020, general municipal election ballot."

If approved, Prop A would approve the City’s property tax rate and dedicate 8.75 cents of the operations and maintenance portion of the tax rate for Project Connect, Capital Metro’s $7.1 billion public transit plan. Approving the proposition would ensure that the initial investment of Project Connect is completed, according to the City.

According to a press release sent out by Commissioner Gerald Daugherty, in addition to discussing whether or not to support Prop A, the court will also hear testimony from the following local business owners on the matter:

David Kruger – Kruger’s Jewelers

Hoover Alexander – Hoover’s Cooking

Joel Bennett – Attorney and Businessman

Rob Lippincott – Güero's Taco Bar

Laura McIngvale-Brown – Vince Young Steakhouse

Terry Boothe – 6th Street property owner and co-founder of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association

Susan Spataro – C.P.A. and former Travis County auditor

Jack Gilmore – Jack Allen’s Kitchen

Michael Girard – Speakeasy

Don "Skeeter" Miller – The County Line

Shannon Sedwick – Esther's Follies

Daugherty, the commissioner for Precinct 3, is opposed to Project Connect. He believes a vote for Prop A and Project Connect is a vote for an expensive system few will use. He says many voters will not understand what they're getting if Prop A passes, and he believes Project Connect won't affect the lives of that many Austinites.

The commissioners will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.