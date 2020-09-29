Travis County commissioners to consider stance on City of Austin's Proposition A

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court is expected to consider its stance on the City of Austin's Proposition A at its meeting on Tuesday.
According to the meeting's agenda, the commissioners will, "Consider and take appropriate action regarding the Travis County Commissioners Court’s stance on City of Austin’s Proposition A on the November 3, 2020, general municipal election ballot."
If approved, Prop A would approve the City’s property tax rate and dedicate 8.75 cents of the operations and maintenance portion of the tax rate for Project Connect, Capital Metro’s $7.1 billion public transit plan. Approving the proposition would ensure that the initial investment of Project Connect is completed, according to the City.
According to a press release sent out by Commissioner Gerald Daugherty, in addition to discussing whether or not to support Prop A, the court will also hear testimony from the following local business owners on the matter:
- David Kruger – Kruger’s Jewelers
- Hoover Alexander – Hoover’s Cooking
- Joel Bennett – Attorney and Businessman
- Rob Lippincott – Güero's Taco Bar
- Laura McIngvale-Brown – Vince Young Steakhouse
- Terry Boothe – 6th Street property owner and co-founder of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association
- Susan Spataro – C.P.A. and former Travis County auditor
- Jack Gilmore – Jack Allen’s Kitchen
- Michael Girard – Speakeasy
- Don "Skeeter" Miller – The County Line
- Shannon Sedwick – Esther's Follies
Daugherty, the commissioner for Precinct 3, is opposed to Project Connect. He believes a vote for Prop A and Project Connect is a vote for an expensive system few will use. He says many voters will not understand what they're getting if Prop A passes, and he believes Project Connect won't affect the lives of that many Austinites.
The commissioners will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
