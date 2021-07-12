CapMetro hosting public meetings to discuss Project Connect's Orange, Blue lines

There will be multiple opportunities for residents to learn more about the Orange and Blue lines, which are part of the City's voter-approved public transit plan.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will host multiple in-person and virtual public meetings to provide the community with the latest updates on its planned Orange and Blue light rail lines. The lines are part of Project Connect, the massive public transit plan Austin voters approved in November.

Project Connect includes plans for a new light rail, a downtown transit tunnel and an expanded bus system, among other things. It was approved as Proposition A on the November 2020 ballot.

An in-person open house focusing on both the Orange and Blue lines will be held at the Austin Central Library on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may come and go at their convenience.

Live virtual meetings on the Blue Line from Republic Square East to the Austin airport will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2.

Meetings on the Orange Line from Republic Square North to Tech Ridge will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Meetings on the Orange Line from Republic Square South to Slaughter Lane will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5.

All of the above virtual meetings will include breakout sessions to discuss the projects at neighborhood levels. Those wishing to attend can find registration links here.

An on-demand virtual open house will also be held from Tuesday, July 27, to Friday, Aug. 27. Meeting materials will be available here starting on July 27.

Materials for all meetings will be available in English and Spanish. For other language translations or accommodations, call 512-904-0180. Requests must be made to CapMetro at least three working days prior to the scheduled virtual meeting date.

CapMetro is also forming working groups for the Blue and Orange lines. Participants will volunteer to meet with the project design team, provide feedback and help the design team "understand more about how Project Connect can best serve our community." Learn more.

To learn more about Project Connect and keep up with the latest updates, head to KVUE.com/ProjectConnect.