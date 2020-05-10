MAP: Project Connect's proposed routes, parking

KVUE created an interactive map to illustrate what is included in the proposed initial investment for CapMetro's "Project Connect" transit plan.

AUSTIN, Texas — This November, Austin voters will have the option to approve or reject Proposition A, a ballot measure that would increase property taxes and fund a $7.1 billion mass transit system called "Project Connect."

The initial investment for Project Connect includes:

Blue Line : A light rail line running from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), connecting through the downtown station and running north to Lamar Boulevard at Highway 183

Orange Line : A light rail line running from North Lamar Boulevard at Highway 183 south to Stassney Lane, connecting through Republic Square

Downtown Transit Tunnel : The underground tunnel would run about six city blocks, west to east, from Republic Square to the Downtown Station near the Austin Convention Center

Green Line : Like the current Red Line, the Green Line would serve as a commuter rail running from downtown to the Colony Park neighborhood in East Austin

Gold Line : A new rapid bus route going from the Austin Community College Highland area, through the Downtown Station to the Republic Square Station, then south to a new South Congress Transit Center at Ben White Boulevard

Three more new MetroRapid routes , which are buses with frequent service and a limited number of stops

Neighborhood Circulators : 15 new zones or vehicles would be added to help neighborhoods gain better access to the main transit lines

Community Displacement : A $300 million investment that would help communities affected by transit line creation and construction

: A $300 million investment that would help communities affected by transit line creation and construction Other features including park and rides, customer technology systems and maintenance facility improvements

But all of those routes can be a little tricky to visualize. So, KVUE created an interactive map that illustrates the routes included in the plan's initial investment, as well as potential future extensions for some of those routes.

You can view the map below. If you click the legend icon in the top lefthand corner, you'll see that the map is broken down into the proposed light rail and MetroRapid routes (thick colorful lines), the proposed downtown tunnel (thick black line), potential route extensions (thin colorful lines), stops, current parking (gray) and proposed parking (blue).

You can check or uncheck each section to see the map with or without those components.