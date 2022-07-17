Project Connect to hold groundbreaking for McKalla Station on Monday

The new MetroRail station is expected to open in late 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Project Connect will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for MetroRail's McKalla Station.

The new station will be a regional rail transit station located on the east side of Q2 Stadium on Delta Drive. It will provide better access to Q2 Stadium and the North Burnet area.

The station will include two passenger platforms with a special event platform and a shared use path to provide increased mobility and transit options for the area.

The Red Line currently runs from downtown, through central and northwest Austin as well as Leander.

The event will is planned for Monday, July 18 at McKalla Place. City, county and transportation leaders from the Austin-Travis County area are expected to be in attendance.

According to a release, the new station is expected to open in late 2023.

