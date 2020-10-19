TIMELINE: Estimated construction time for each piece of Project Connect

Project Connect is a big public transit plan with a big price tag and a lengthy construction schedule. If it's approved, when would Austinites start seeing results?

AUSTIN, Texas — This November, Austin voters will have the option to approve or reject Proposition A, a ballot measure that would increase property taxes and fund a multi-billion-dollar mass transit system called "Project Connect."

To help voters make an informed decision at the polls, KVUE is taking an in-depth look at the proposal, breaking down what it would pay for, how much it would cost and what local leaders have to say about what Project Connect means for Austin's future.

Two questions we wanted to answer were when construction would begin on each of the proposed pieces of the Project Connect plan and how long that construction would take to complete.

If approved, the initial investment for Project Connect includes two light rail lines (Blue and Orange), a downtown transit tunnel, a commuter rail line (Green), a new rapid bus route (Gold), three new MetroRapid routes and other elements like funds toward community displacement and park and rides.

Using a presentation from a joint session between the Austin City Council and the Capital Metro board held in July, we constructed a timeline detailing how long development and construction is expected to take for the Blue, Orange and Green lines, the downtown tunnel and MetroRapid Phase 1.

You can view the timeline below: