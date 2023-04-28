Tuesday, May 2 last day to provide feedback on Project Connect

Austinites are able to provide feedback on the five options created by ATP. Following the commentary period, ATP will move forward with only one.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, May 2, is the last day Austinites can provide feedback to Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) for the light rail expansion.

Throughout the month of April, ATP has been showing what the new, five "scaled down" light rail options are for residents. Voters approved "Project Connect" in 2020 to expand the current light rail system that goes through the City. The project would cost $5.8 million to create a high-capacity transit system that would include light rail lines, a downtown subway system, an expanded bus system and park-and-rides.

Now, the project is expected to cost residents $11.6 billion - and ATP is scaling back the project to reach the proposed cost estimate that voters had approved nearly three years ago.

Austinites are able to provide feedback on the following options created by ATP. Following the commentary period, ATP will move forward with only one.

PHOTOS: Project Connect unveils five new 'scaled down' light rail options 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The sharp increase in cost brought the eyes of Texas lawmakers to the project, resulting in the creation of both a House and Senate bill that would create a system of checks and balances that require voters to approve any budget increases.

House Bill 3899, submitted by Rep. Ellen Troxclair (R-Lakeway), and Senate Bill 1791, submitted by Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), could possibly derail Project Connect if voters say "no" to increasing the budget allocated for the project.

HB 3899 has been sent to the local and consent calendar within the legislature.

Austinites can review the changes created by ATP and can submit feedback on the website, email all comments or mail comments and questions to 203 Colorado Street, Austin, TX 78701.