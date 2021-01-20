Drilling barge on Lady Bird Lake will help design Project Connect rail lines

AUSTIN, Texas — After Austin voters approved Proposition A in November, the start of design work has begun for the light rail lines that will run over Lady Bird Lake.
Capital Metro put a barge on Lady Bird Lake last week with a soil boring machine on it.
The machine will take samples of the soil, which will help designers have a better understanding of the soil underneath the lake, a CapMetro spokesperson told KVUE.
That's important work because it will help determine the bracing measures needed to support a new bridge, which will carry the Blue Line, pedestrians and cyclists, the spokesperson said.
The Blue Line is a light rail line running from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), connecting through the downtown station and running north to Lamar Boulevard at U.S. 183.
CapMetro will eventually start similar work for the Orange Line, which will travel by either another bridge or a tunnel, the spokesperson said.
