Drilling barge on Lady Bird Lake will help design Project Connect rail lines

Capital Metro has started initial design work on the Blue Line of the voter-approved Proposition A, which funds Project Connect.

AUSTIN, Texas — After Austin voters approved Proposition A in November, the start of design work has begun for the light rail lines that will run over Lady Bird Lake.

Capital Metro put a barge on Lady Bird Lake last week with a soil boring machine on it.

The machine will take samples of the soil, which will help designers have a better understanding of the soil underneath the lake, a CapMetro spokesperson told KVUE.

That's important work because it will help determine the bracing measures needed to support a new bridge, which will carry the Blue Line, pedestrians and cyclists, the spokesperson said.

A little over two months since Prop A passed, the NEPA process & engineering is underway! A drilling barge will be taking soil samples from Lady Bird Lake—one of the 1st steps in obtaining soil info for the Blue Line bridge over the lake for #ProjectConnect’s proposed Blue Line. pic.twitter.com/CRGJouZS7R — Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) January 14, 2021

The Blue Line is a light rail line running from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), connecting through the downtown station and running north to Lamar Boulevard at U.S. 183.

CapMetro will eventually start similar work for the Orange Line, which will travel by either another bridge or a tunnel, the spokesperson said.