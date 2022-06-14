CapMetro to provide update on Orange Line's section on The Drag

The proposed light rail transit line would run along North Lamar Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — Project Connect teams from Capital Metro will provide an update on the Orange Line section servicing The Drag near the University of Texas in a 5:30 p.m. virtual meeting Tuesday.

The Orange Line is planned to run along North Lamar Boulevard and Congress Avenue and, according to a Project Connect description of the meeting, "will offer new ways for people to travel just west of UT and will create a new signature public space for Austin."

Tuesday night's meeting will provide insight into design and traffic planning ideas. More details and registration information is available here.

The proposed light rail transit line would stretch for 20 miles from Tech Ridge to Slaughter Lane and assist with congestion and population growth. CapMetro's MetroRapid 801 currently covers the 20-mile route.

Project Connect labeled the Orange Line as a dedicated-pathway high-capacity transit corridor, and it will act as the regional HCT network's foundation.