CapMetro to kick off nearly $9 million MetroRail Red Line improvement project

The transit agency is adding a track to increase capacity on the Red Line, which serves places like The Domain and ACC Highland.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro on Thursday will start an $8.9 million improvement project on the MetroRail Red Line to increase capacity and serve more riders.

The transit agency will add a passing track on the Red Line from Discovery Boulevard to Park Street in Leander, a spokesperson for CapMetro said. Leaders will be in Leander on Thursday morning to discuss the project.

The Red Line runs from Leander to Downtown Austin with stops at places near The Domain, ACC Highland and, eventually, the new McKalla Place at Q2 Stadium stop.

Voters last November approved Project Connect, a $7.1 billion transit investment for Austin. Of that, $25 million was dedicated to Red Line improvements, including this project.

The new passing track could be completed as soon as next fall, the CapMetro spokesperson said. All of the projects under the Project Connect plan are expected to be completed over the next decade.

Initial estimates from CapMetro indicated the federal government would fund about 45% of all the projects that are part of Project Connect.