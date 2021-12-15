Capital Metro breaks ground on new MetroRapid bus line in East Austin

"We could use a lot more efficient bus system out here," said Ryan Daniels, East Austin resident.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past two years, Ryan Daniels has been riding the bus to get to work.

"I work on the north side over here," he said. "I work different jobs."

He's no stranger to public transportation.

"I moved out here from San Diego, and their bus system is very efficient," he added. "They have trolleys that run from North County that could be from the north side of the city all the way down to the border, by Tijuana, in about two hours. They're very timely. They're on point."

However, when he moved to Austin, he quickly noticed some differences.

"We could use a lot more efficient bus system out here," said Daniels. "The roads are pretty slow. There's been a lot of trouble getting to work, back to work or going to stores in between."

The good news for him is changes are coming.

Capital Metro's Project Connect broke ground on a new MetroRapid bus line that will connect East Austin to downtown and the University of Texas.

State Rep. Celia Israel said a big part of the city's workforce lives in East Austin.

"This is about telling those people who are fueling this economic engine called Austin, Texas," said Rep. Israel, "'We respect you. We respect your work. Here's a really awesome bus. You're going to get on minimal stops, faster routes.'"

Activist Angela Benavides Garza grew up in East Austin. She said transportation and affordability are a concern there.

"They're worried about the property taxes increasing," said Benavides. "At the same time, they're actually increasing because we're trying to block change and progress."

With so much growth, Benavides hopes this new route will help the working class.