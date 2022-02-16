Project Connect: CapMetro to break ground on new Pleasant Valley MetroRapid line

It is one of four new MetroRapid lines approved by voters as part of Project Connect.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Capital Metro will break ground on a new MetroRapid line.

The Pleasant Valley MetroRapid line is one of four new MetroRapid lines approved by voters in November 2020 as part of Project Connect, CapMetro's extensive public transit plan. The line will run through East Austin from Mueller to the future Goodnight Ranch Park & Ride.

CapMetro said the line will enhance the frequency and quality of service for neighborhoods in East and South Austin.

Wednesday's groundbreaking event will be held at Krieg Fields. Austin Mayor Steve Adler, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett and Austin City Council members Pio Renteria (District 3) and Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) are all expected to attend. CapMetro President and CEO Randy Clarke, community member Awais Azhar and other elected officials are also expected to be present for the ceremony.

The event will feature a live music performance by the 80H Project. CapMetro has also commissioned artist Jonathan "Jay" Diaz to create an original artwork that "reflects the Dove Springs community and sustainability in public transportation."

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There is no word yet on when the new MetroRapid service is expected to begin.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter