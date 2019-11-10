MINNEAPOLIS — Prince's estate said the Trump campaign played "Purple Rain" at President Trump's campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday, despite a prior agreement that it would not to use the late Minnesota artist's song.

In a tweet on the official Prince account, the estate said the campaign confirmed last year that it would not use Prince's music. In the tweet, the estate said it "will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs" and included an image of a letter, purportedly from Trump campaign lawyers, agreeing not to use Prince's music.

Prince music was heard both inside and outside Target Center before the President's rally began.

It's not the first music spat for the President in recent weeks. Canadian rock band Nickelback demanded removal of a tweet featuring one of its songs on the President's account.