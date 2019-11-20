AUSTIN, Texas — As President Donald Trump visited Austin's Apple facility, his impeachment hearing continued in Washington, D.C.

A reporter asked President Trump what he thought about Ambassador Gordon Sondland's testimony at the impeachment hearing Wednesday.

"I think it was fantastic. I think they have to end it now," President Trump said. "I took down exactly what he said. He called and he said, he asked me, 'What should he do?' I said, 'I want nothing.' Then I repeated it: 'I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell the president of Ukraine to do the right thing.' And then he finished off, he said, 'This is the final word from the president of the United States.' So, what did the president want? I want nothing, OK? I want nothing."

The president then went on to say that the impeachment inquiry is an "embarrassment to our country."

"Let me tell you, it's a hoax, it's a disgrace. It's an embarrassment to our country. Nancy Pelosi has done a terrible job as Speaker, there's never been a Speaker that's done so little. And she's totally incompetent and shifty, shifty. She stands up and tells lies all day long," President Trump said. "And even with that, so we have no due process, we can't have anything and yet not only did we win today, it's over. And some of the fair press – of which there isn't too much – said this thing is over."

"We're opening massive Apple plants, we have the greatest economy in the world, we have the greatest economy that we've ever had in the history of our country, the best unemployment numbers that we've ever had – but we have a fake press. We have a phony press," the president continued. "They're dishonest, most of them – we have some fine journalists, some fine companies and reporters but most of them are fake. CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, the Washington Post, the New York Times. These are fake papers, they're fake press. They should be ashamed of themselves. They hurt our country."

President Trump also said that everyone knows who the whistleblower is.

"The whistleblower is not a whistleblower, he's a fake," President Trump said. "Everybody knows who the whistleblower is, and the whistleblower is a political operative."

President Trump is set to return to the White House on Wednesday evening.

WATCH: President Trump leaves Austin after touring Apple facility

