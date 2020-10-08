Pres. Donald Trump signs coronavirus relief orders

After talks of another relief package between Democrats and White House leaders fell apart, President Donald Trump took matters into his own hands.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Capitol Hill a lot can change in a day and, in several days, major deals can fall apart. Case in point: a second COVID-19 relief package.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told KVUE lawmakers should stay in session until a deal is reached.

"I hope by the end of the week we will resolve these differences and pass the legislation," Sen. Cornyn said. "I don't think we should leave for the August recess until we get this done. There's just simply too much at stake. It's too important."

But by the end of the week, the talks fell apart.

"It was a disappointing meeting," Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said Friday.

"We did not make any progress today," echoed U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Democrats say they were willing to shave $1 trillion off their plan, leaving a $2 trillion package, but White House officials said that was still too much.

Saturday, the president took matters into his own hands.

"Through these four actions, my administration will provide immediate and vital relief to Americans struggling in this difficult time," President Donald Trump said during the signing at his New Jersey country club.

The president issued four orders:

Extend unemployment benefits by $400, with $100 of that coming from states Curb evictions Defer interest on federal student loans Suspend collection of payroll taxes

The last action comes with a campaign promise.

"If I'm victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax. I'm going to make them all permanent," the president said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick to point out Congress controls the money, not the president, which is leaving many wondering what his orders actually do.

Still, the president is defending his actions, adding it will get both sides back to the negotiating table.