Portland could ban business with Texas in light of 'Heartbeat Bill' becoming law

City officials will take up the emergency resolution Wednesday morning, a week after the controversial "Heartbeat Bill" became law.

SAN ANTONIO — Amid the developments and legal challenges which have sprouted in the wake of Texas's near-total abortion ban becoming law this month, a major U.S. city will soon vote over whether to cut business with the state.

Citing a "belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy," City of Portland officials say they will vote on an emergency resolution Wednesday which seeks to ban goods and services from Texas.

The ban would also prohibit work-related city employee travel to the Lone Star State, and would remain in effect "until the State of Texas withdraws its unconstitutional ban on abortion or until it is overturned in court," according to a city press release.

The threat is the latest to arise in the days since the U.S. Supreme Court did not intervene in the official arrival of the new law. Since Sept. 1, President Joe Biden ha blasted the new law as unconstitutional and promised an investigation, and the Satanic Temple has launched its own legal challenges. Meanwhile, GoDaddy has fanned the flames by removing a website built for reporting individuals seeking an abortion or helping another receive an abortion in Texas from its servers.