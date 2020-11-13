Columbus-based law firm moves to pull out of President Trump election lawsuit

Porter Wright, a law firm with headquarters in Columbus, recently came under fire for representing President Trump in an election-related lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus-based law firm is taking steps to withdraw from representing President Trump in an election-related lawsuit.

Porter Wright recently came under fire as one of two Ohio-based firms representing President Trump and the GOP in lawsuits related to the election.

Now Porter Wright is pulling out of one of those lawsuits.

The firm released the following statement to 10TV:

We can confirm that the firm has filed a motion to withdraw from the Pennsylvania Federal District Court case of Trump for President, Inc. vs. Boockvar. We’ve committed to the court to fulfill our obligations as required to ensure transition to substitute counsel, and so as not to cause material adverse effect on the client’s interest. We will have no further comment.

This move comes after a recent social media campaign from The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump political action committee, targeted both Porter Wright and Jones Day, another Ohio-based firm.