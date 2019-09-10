AUSTIN, Texas — The White House is taking a hard line on the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and is now refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

An eight-page letter was sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the House from a lawyer for the president calling the probe "baseless" and "unconstitutional." And the partisan divide the probe is creating is becoming more evident in the nation's capital.

"The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction," said U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) of the White House's actions.

"What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court, and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo," argued U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida).

The Trump administration expressed concern that House Republicans are unable to call witnesses as lawmakers investigate the phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine. A summary of that call released by the White House shows President Trump urged the foreign leader to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

On Twitter, the President defended his actions, writing it was "a perfect call."

"The whole thing is a scam. It's a fix," President Trump told reporters. "The Republican party has been treated unbelievably badly and unfairly by the Democrats."

On the campaign trail Wednesday, former Vice President Biden called for the president's impeachment for the first time.

But the American public is more split on the issue of impeaching and removing the president. The latest Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters shows 45% of voters think the president should be impeached while 49% oppose the idea. The number of people against impeachment grew slightly compared to last week when 47% opposed the idea of impeaching President Trump and 47% supported it.

Historically, public opinion plays a key role in impeachment or even the threat of impeachment. In the case of President Richard Nixon, his job approval rating dropped steadily in the 1970s while the public grew more supportive of impeaching him.

On the other hand, President Bill Clinton's approval rating increased and polls revealed most people opposed impeaching him.

And, in the end, Nixon resigned before the House took action and while the House impeached Clinton, the Senate acquitted him.

