Planned Parenthood, Bumble host reproductive rights forum in Austin

The event recognized the 10th anniversary of Wendy Davis' filibuster and the one-year anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Planned Parenthood and Austin-based dating app Bumble hosted a forum at The Cathedral in Austin on Sunday afternoon discussing the future of reproductive rights in Texas.

Saturday marked one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Ten years ago Sunday, the “People's Filibuster” in Texas happened, in which former state Sen. Wendy Davis defeated an omnibus abortion bill on the last day of a special session.

That day, thousands of people gathered in the state Capitol in an effort to stop lawmakers from passing Senate Bill 5, one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the nation at the time. Davis delivered a nearly 13-hour filibuster.

Davis, a Democrat who represented Forth Worth, told KVUE she remembers the feeling of hopelessness after both events.

“It's important to remember in moments like this that we remind ourselves of the power that we possess and if we do keep fighting have the ability to turn things around," said Davis.

Davis said she's now focused on helping people get out of Texas if they need an abortion.