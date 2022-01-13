Travis County judge to hear challenge to Gov. Abbott's 'Operation Lone Star'

Because the challenge was filed in Travis County, prosecutors from the local district attorney's office are representing the State.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A potentially significant development could come Thursday in Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial "Operation Lone Star" initiative along the Texas-Mexico border. On Thursday, a Travis County judge will consider a court challenge that could threaten the future of the governor's effort.

The issue focuses on whether Abbott's initiative violates the U.S. Constitution by having State enforcement of federal immigration laws. Travis County Judge Jan Soifer has set a hearing for Thursday morning in the case of Jesus Alberto Guzman Curipoma, an engineer from Ecuador who was arrested in September and charged with criminal trespassing.

"The Texas government is restraining the liberty of thousands under the guise of criminal trespass prosecutions in an attempt to usurp federal immigration legislation and strong arm the federal government into enacting policies that Gov. Abbott would prefer," the filing in the case of Guzman Curipoma said.

Because the challenge was filed in Travis County, prosecutors from District Attorney Jose Garza's office are representing the State. In a filing Wednesday night, the prosecutors said they agree that the operation violates federal law.

"Prosecution for criminal trespass as part of Operation Lone Star violates the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution and represents an impermissible attempt to intrude on federal immigration policy," Garza's response said.

Abbott unveiled Operation Lone Star in March 2021, saying he was deploying thousands of Texas Department of Public Safety officers and Texas National Guard troops to the southern border amid a sharp increase in immigrants crossing from Mexico illegally or seeking asylum.

If the judge rules in favor of Guzman Curipoma, what happens next remains unclear. At a minimum, attorneys confirmed to KVUE that the ruling will likely open the door for future challenges among thousands of people arrested as part of Operation Lone Star.