AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Freedom Network and Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States released a report on Thursday on sex education in Texas classrooms.

The groups are calling on the State Board of Education to require more in-depth sex ed curriculum in Texas classrooms.

“Texas still does a poor job teaching students the information they need to know about sex and health,” said Kathy Miller, president of TFN. “School districts often provide inaccurate information to Texas students in their sex education instruction. Too often, they provide no information at all.”

TFN claims 83% of Texas school districts teach abstinence-only or nothing about sex ed. They say students need more information and skills to make more responsible decisions.

“Abstinence-only programs often ignore or discourage young people from using condoms or other contraception and disease-prevention methods by suggesting that they just don't work. Inaccurately suggesting that they just don't work,” Miller said.

The group also wants sex ed curriculum to acknowledge and inform students about LGBTQ people and provide accurate information about abortion.

Opponents of comprehensive sex ed curriculum, like the group Concerned Parents of Texas, said that it’s a parent’s job to teach their children about sex, and that it is about a family’s own morals and values.

The push by TFN comes as AISD is in the process of making changes to its sex ed curriculum for middle schoolers. The AISD Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the new lessons on Oct. 28.

Parents of AISD middle schoolers are able to review the new curriculum online through Sept. 25 and provide feedback via an online survey to the district.

“It's time to teach the truth and put common sense and the best interest of Texas students ahead of politics and culture wars. It's time to make sure all Texas students learn the information and skills they need to make responsible decisions about sex,” Miller said.

