WASHINGTON — This year's Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall will definitely be one for the books.

President Donald Trump has already announced big plans for the festivities, which he is calling the "Salute to America." The event will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers.

This week, Trump requested to station military tanks on the Mall for his address to the nation during the celebration, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced Wednesday that Trump will use his remarks to honor the five branches of the U.S. military.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Fourth of July on the National Mall

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton issued a statement responding to the President's request saying the tanks would not be ideal for the event.

“After we have worked for years with the National Park Service to refurbish the National Mall, at a cost of millions of taxpayer dollars, President Trump now proposes to have 60-ton battle tanks there, where they would likely do significant damage," Holmes Norton said.

"These tanks, heavy equipment, and weapons of war have no place on the National Mall at all, particularly as we celebrate the Fourth of July."

RELATED: White House finally unveils plans for Trump's 4th of July event on National Mall

Holmes Norton isn't the first D.C. official to express concerns over Trump's Fourth of July plan. In an interview with the Post, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she opposed the plan due to concerns of logistics and the strain the event would cause for police and emergency services.

Holmes Norton noted that President Trump previously requested military equipment for Veterans Day, another request met by heavy opposition and criticism.

"Just as the Pentagon reminded the president of the damage tanks would do to D.C. streets, costing the federal government and District taxpayers millions of dollars, Interior and other federal officials must do the same for the Mall before it is too late," Holmes Norton warned.

RELATED: Protesters approved to fly 'Baby Trump' balloon during Trump's Fourth of July address on National Mall

Holmes Norton also said D.C. still owes $7.3 million to the Emergency Planning and Security Fund (ESPF), which compensates the District for security and emergency services.

For more information about the events planned for the Fourth of July, click here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.