'I don't take my role as a juror lightly,' Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) says ahead of impeachment hearing

Ahead of the Senate impeachment hearing of former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) expressed concerns about the proceedings.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump started Tuesday.

Senators spent the afternoon listening to arguments about whether Trump can even face an impeachment trial now that he is no longer in office. After more than four hours, six Republicans sided with all 50 Democrats in a vote to move forward with the trial.

While some believe the six senators could vote with Democrats to convict the former president, six is a far cry from 17, the number of Republicans it will take to convict.

Texas Republican Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz did not vote to move forward with the impeachment trial. Both have denounced the actions of the Capitol rioters and on the Senate floor Monday, Cornyn said former President Trump's actions were reckless. But he also believes the hearing is rushed.

"Simply put, this snap impeachment raises serious questions about fundamental fairness, due process or, more accurately, a lack thereof," Cornyn said. "Unlike previous impeachments, there was no formal inquiry, no investigation, no hearings, no witnesses, no cross-examination, no nothing."

Nonetheless, Cornyn said he will reserve final judgment until both sides make their case.

"I don't take my role as a juror lightly, and I'll reserve final judgment until both the House impeachment managers and President Trump's defense team have had the opportunity to present their cases," Cornyn said. "But I do think – indeed, I fear – we are skating on very thin ice and are in danger of inflicting great harm to our country by this rushed, unfair and partisan proceeding. May God help us."

The Senate will reconvene Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST.