Networks cut away from Trump's White House address

NEW YORK — ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away from President Donald Trump's White House address Thursday, where he made an unfounded accusation that the election was being stolen from him.

Network anchors said they needed to correct falsehoods being disseminated by the president.

Trump was criticized by television anchors following his angry, middle-of-the-night speech after Election Day, but they didn't cut away from him.