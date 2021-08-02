Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

The senator was vaccinated and said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated, becoming one of a growing number of "breakthrough" cases throughout the country.

According to an email sent out Monday afternoon, Sen. Graham said he was informed Monday by the House physician that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated back in December.

The senator went on to say that he experienced flu-like symptoms and that's what sent him to the doctor Monday morning. He said he felt like he had a sinus infection.

Graham says that he will quarantine for ten days and that he is only experiencing mild symptoms.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," Graham said. "My symptoms would be far worse."

Graham received the COVID-19 vaccine back in December, when it was made available to members of Congress.