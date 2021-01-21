Texas politicians, political group call President Biden's message of unity expected but necessary

During his inaugural address, President Joe Biden mentioned unity and unifying the country almost a dozen times.

AUSTIN, Texas — President Joe Biden inherited a country deeply divided politically.

In his inaugural address on Wednesday, President Biden centered on unifying the country both politically and as a people.

"The Capitol was just recently attacked by domestic terrorists," Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said.

Two weeks after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, the country celebrated its newest presidency. Through Biden's message of unity, Texas political leaders listened.

"We can always have disagreements, be civil in our tone and not disrespectful towards each other," McCaul said. "I think there's way too much screaming and yelling going on right now. And I think his message is, 'Hey, look, let's try to calm down. Let's try to heal and move forward.'"

"There's no doubt the kind of people that conspired to assault the Capitol are not likely to come on board, but there are many people who did vote for President Trump who I believe can be reached, who are decent people that deserve our respect, even though I respectfully and strongly disagree with them," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said.

"There's no doubt the kind of people that conspired to assault the Capitol are not likely to come on board, but there are many people who did vote for President Trump who I believe can be reached, who are decent people that deserve our respect, even though I respectfully and strongly disagree with them," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said.

Both Doggett and McCaul believe President Biden can succeed at uniting the federal government, and hopefully the nation, because of his years as a U.S. senator.

Both Doggett and McCaul believe President Biden can succeed at uniting the federal government, and hopefully the nation, because of his years as a U.S. senator.

"He knows how Congress works and he knows a lot of the members in Congress," McCaul said. "In a sense, he's well equipped to take this on, and I just hope that those that are in the Congress, in his party, would follow suit as he would want it to happen."

Doggett added he believes President Biden showing his ability to work across the aisle will show members of Congress how they should be acting.

"It involves using his long-standing relationships with members of the Senate, particularly to sit down and discuss what is the quickest way to get out [of the pandemic], the most vexing to the most people, because that's the key to getting our economy going," Doggett said.

Locally, the president's message of unity and tone of the inaugural address resonated with at least one equal justice advocacy leader.

"We expect him to come at this inauguration with just something that we haven't seen in the last couple of years, which is like this presidential vibe, right?" said Chas Moore, who leads the Austin Justice Coalition. "It was expected and it was just it was relieving, if anything, to hear the president of the United States of America sounding like a president."

The Austin Justice Coalition pushes for equality, equity and justice for all. Moore hopes to see that mission reflected in the Biden administration.

"I hope he takes a really quick and sturdy stance on criminal justice reform," Moore said. "As we look at polling numbers from around the country, we see that the country is more now than ever in favor of at least decriminalizing marijuana, if not legalizing it. And I think that's that can be part of the, the criminal justice reform that that's much needed."