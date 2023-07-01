Congressman Greg Casar speaks with Good Morning America following historic House speaker vote

Casar, a former Austin City Council member who now represents parts of Austin and San Antonio in Congress, said he is feeling both hope and anxiety.

WASHINGTON — After an early morning vote to finally settle the House Speaker debate over the weekend, members of the U.S. House of Representatives were back in Washington, D.C., Monday.

It took 15 votes for Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California to finally be elected House Speaker by his peers early Saturday morning.

After the final House Speaker vote, members of the House could be sworn in – including seven Texans who are new to Congress.

Among them is Democrat Greg Casar, who used to be an Austin City Council member and now represents parts of Austin and San Antonio in Congress. Casar told Good Morning America that he's feeling both hope and anxiety.

"The problem wasn't us getting sworn in. The problem is, would they be willing to continue to do this in the future to get things that they want? Which are clearly things like cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare and really targeting the struggling, the sick and our seniors," Casar said. "And we have to come up with a strong strategy to make sure that we can have a Congress that continues to work rather than one that devolves into this kind of extreme right wing attack and dysfunction."

Lawmakers' next hurdle is a rules package that lays out how the House will run. Approval of House rules is usually a routine procedural step, but some Republican lawmakers have already expressed concerns about it.

A vote on the package could happen Monday.