Graham calls for 'somebody in Russia' to take Putin out

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senator Lindsey Graham took to social media to call for the Russian people to “take out” President Vladimir Putin.

“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham tweeted, referring to Putin. “You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.”

Graham went on to say that “the only people who can fix this are the Russian people.”

"Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate," he wrote.

Earlier in the week, the South Carolina senator and several other congressional members introduced a resolution this week to formally condemn Putin and his government and military for "committing flagrant acts of aggression and other atrocities rising to the level of crimes against humanity and war crimes."

“Dictators like Putin care only about themselves and their cronies,” Graham said. “This resolution supports Ukraine’s war crimes complaint to the International Criminal Court and is a chance to change behavior to stop Putin’s madness. The resolution supports the investigation of Putin as a war criminal and urges the ICC and ICJ to expand their investigation to include Russian military commanders carrying out the war crimes.”

Senators from both sides of the aisle co-sponsored the resolution, including Cory Booker, Marco Rubio, Amy Klobuchar, and Dianne Feinstein.