AUSTIN, Texas — Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on Wednesday.

Travis County Republican Party Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Progress Texas Communications Manager Tara Pohlmeyer sat down with KVUE's Ashley Goudeau to discuss the testimony.

Ashley Goudeau: "Tara, we'll start with you. What are your overall thoughts on today's testimony?"

Tara Pohlmeyer: "Absolutely. I think from the GOP today, we saw a lot of the same that we've seen, which is kind of an ignoring of the evidence that has been placed forth from the Mueller report as well as some distractions, some deflections and not really wanting to talk about it. I think what we'll see next is, really, Democrats taking the helm and making sure that they carry out what needs to be carried out now that we have heard the evidence from Mueller himself."

Goudeau: "Matt, what do you say? What do you think about today's testimony?"

Matt Mackowiak: "Yeah, I don't think we learned anything new. I mean, I watched 90% of it. I'm not even sure that this achieved what the Democrats wanted it to achieve. Mueller said he was not going to go beyond the report and, you know, you had this ridiculous spectacle of Democrats reading from the report and asking Mueller if this is what the report said. That's not helpful, it doesn't bring the story along, so I just have to wonder what the point of all this was. I do think having him under oath and hearing from him generally was a useful idea, but once he said he didn't want to testify – his report was his testimony and he wasn't going to go beyond it – I just kind-of wondered what the point of today was."

Goudeau: "There was some strategy behind the point of today if you will. There are some Democrats who would like to see the president impeached, and they think this could help in that argument."

Pohlmeyer: "Absolutely. I think there are a few truths that we kind-of cemented today and one of those is that there was an obstruction of justice on behalf of the president, his campaign and his administration. So I'm excited to see what going forward – that going forward and see if they choose to take impeachment proceedings. No matter what, in 2020, we will not see President Trump in office and that will be because of us and our collective power and our power to vote and our power to make that change."

Goudeau: "Matt, what do you say to that? Was there obstruction of justice?"

Mackowiak: "There was no conspiracy, no financial crimes, no nothing, which the report basically confirmed. Why would you obstruct justice if you did nothing wrong? And so, you know, look: I'll freely admit there were some things I think Trump probably thought about doing or talked about doing that I wish he'd hadn't ... The question, I guess, now is will Democrats move forward with impeachment. I think their case for impeachment got worse today. And that was not their goal. Their goal was to help change public opinion, to help strengthen their case. Their case got weaker today."

