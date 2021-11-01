National companies reportedly suspend donations to Republicans involved in Biden challenge

Forbes reports that companies like Facebook, Goldman Sachs and and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have halted donations.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — According to a report by Forbes, several national companies have halted their donations to Republicans involved in challenging the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win last week.

After the attacks at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were in the process of moving forward with counting the vote of the Electoral College, at least nine major companies and banks have reportedly suspended their contributions through corporate PACs to Republican elected officials who have previously backed challenging Biden's win.

Those companies, which Forbes reported donated to senators such as Josh Hawley, Roger Marshall and Tommy Tuberville, include:

Mariott International

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Commerce Bancshares

CitiBank

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs

Boston Scientific

Facebook

Dow

Additionally, the report says Bank of America, Ford Motor Co. and AT&T have stated that they will be taking recent events into consideration before making donations in the future. And CVS Health Corp., Exxon Mobil, FedEx and Target said they will be reviewing their political giving.

To view the full Forbes report, click here.