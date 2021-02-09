x
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi discusses healthcare with Rep. Lloyd Doggett in Austin

Pelosi and Doggett talked about the Build Back Better Act, an extension of the American Rescue Plan.

AUSTIN, Texas — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Austin Thursday with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett. Pelosi and Doggett discussed the Build Back Better Act which they said “will strengthen health care access for Texas families.”

Build Back Better will act as an extension of the American Rescue Plan. It adds hearing, vision and dental benefits to Medicare.

Also, the act would provide “more affordable” assistance from the Affordable Care Act, according to a press release.

In Texas, the act would extend Medicaid. Doggett, who represents Austin, said the goal is to ensure health insurance is available and affordable to those who need it.

“We have to do all these things right now in a way that gives people liberation…freedom,” Pelosi said.

According to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, one in every six people in Travis County under the age of 65 does not have health insurance.

“Healthcare is a health issue,” Pelosi said. “It's also a financial stability issue for families. It's where it all comes together.”

The Build Back Better Act would also lower the cost of prescription drugs and give coverage to people once denied Medicaid expansion.

